পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (23)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

23.

a. saw, he, tortoise, a, suddenly

b. there, nearby, library, a, is?

c. sing, song, a, birthday, let’s

d. beautiful, how, bird, the, is

e. not, disturb, do, class, the

Answer

a. Suddenly he saw a tortoise.

b. Is there a library nearby?

c. Let’s sing a birthday song.

d. How beautiful the bird is!

e. Do not disturb the class.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrange (22)