ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

The Box Under the Tree

The bell rings for the start of the tiffin period, and the students of Kajla High School are rushing out of their classes to play. In the school playground, a group of boys starts to play cricket.

টিফিন পিরিয়ড শুরু হওয়ার জন্য ঘণ্টা বাজে, এবং কাজলা উচ্চবিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীরা তাদের ক্লাসের বাইরে খেলতে ছুটছে। স্কুলের খেলার মাঠে একদল ছেলে ক্রিকেট খেলতে শুরু করে।

In this group, there is a boy named Zahin. While (যখন) playing he notices a boy sitting under the Banyan tree at the corner of the playground. But he doesn’t think much of it. A well-struck ball runs toward the Banyan tree and stops just a few feet short of it. Zahin runs to collect the ball.