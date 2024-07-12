Arrange Characteristics - ইংরেজি, Opinion Matters | নবম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

Characteristics

∎ Always true and can be proven

∎ An expression of belief (বিশ্বাস) about something

∎ Rely on observation or research (গবেষণা)

∎ Based on assumptions (অনুমান)

∎ Has credible sources like research, newspaper etc.

∎ The source of the information may be the teacher, mother etc.

∎ To me, walking is the best way to visit a new place

∎ My mother has a driving license (অনুমতিপত্র)

∎ Universal (সর্বজনীন)

∎ Varies (পরিবর্তিত হওয়া) from one person to the next

∎ Debateable (বিতর্কযোগ্য)

∎ Has the power to influence or persuade others

∎ According to ‘The New Nation’ the literacy rate…….

∎ Supported by evidence (প্রমাণ)

∎ Involves our physical senses, like hearing, seeing, smelling, touching or tasting. Add numbers as many as you need.