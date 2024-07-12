Arrange Characteristics - ইংরেজি, Opinion Matters | নবম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Characteristics
∎ Always true and can be proven
∎ An expression of belief (বিশ্বাস) about something
∎ Rely on observation or research (গবেষণা)
∎ Based on assumptions (অনুমান)
∎ Has credible sources like research, newspaper etc.
∎ The source of the information may be the teacher, mother etc.
∎ To me, walking is the best way to visit a new place
∎ My mother has a driving license (অনুমতিপত্র)
∎ Universal (সর্বজনীন)
∎ Varies (পরিবর্তিত হওয়া) from one person to the next
∎ Debateable (বিতর্কযোগ্য)
∎ Has the power to influence or persuade others
∎ According to ‘The New Nation’ the literacy rate…….
∎ Supported by evidence (প্রমাণ)
∎ Involves our physical senses, like hearing, seeing, smelling, touching or tasting. Add numbers as many as you need.
