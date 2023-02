সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Adjective গুলোর রূপ এবং উদ্দেশ্য শনাক্ত করো

নিচের বাক্যগুলো পড়ো। এরপর নিচে দাগ দেওয়া adjective গুলোর রূপ এবং উদ্দেশ্য শনাক্ত করো।

a. A big frog once lived in a small pond.

b. No one anywhere is bigger than I am.

c. The frog decided he must also be the biggest thing in the world.

d. One day a huge ox came to drink at the pond.

e. I can make myself just as big as you.

f. The frog took a deep breath.

Answer: