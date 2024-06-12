Future Lies in Present

Pronoun (সর্বনাম)

Pronoun-ও Parts of Speech। Noun–এর পরিবর্তে Pronoun ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন দাদির (Grandma) পরিবর্তে she এবং it ব্যবহৃত হয়েছে pet–এর পরিবর্তে। আমাদের প্রাত্যহিক জীবনে সাধারণভাবে ব্যবহৃত Pronoun গুলো হচ্ছে: I, me, he, she, herself, you, it, that, they, each, few, many who, whoever, whose, someone, everybody ইত্যাদি।

3.4. Article

An article is a word that comes before a noun to show whether the noun is specific or not. In English grammar, the articles are ‘a, an, and the’. Example: There is a man. The man is reading a newspaper. (In the first sentence, a man is not specific but in the second sentence the man is the specific man mentioned in the first sentence.)

English has two articles (ইংরেজিতে শুধু দুই রকমের আর্টিকেল আছে)

1. Definite Article (The): The is used to refer to particular nouns.

2. Indefinite Article (A and an): A and An are used to refer to any noun which is not particular. Remember that, ‘A’ and ‘An’ are used only before a singular noun.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা