প্রশ্নোত্তর - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি

1.1.1 Read the expression in the bubble. Then, in pairs/groups ask and answer the questions that follow. Later, share your responses with the whole class.

Bubble এ প্রদত্ত অভিব্যক্তিটি (expression) পড়ো। তারপর, জোড়ায়/দলে ভাগ হয়ে নিচের প্রশ্নগুলো জিজ্ঞাসা করো ও তার উত্তর দাও। পরে, পুরো ক্লাসের সঙ্গে তোমার উত্তর শেয়ার করো।

I am so happy today. I have been selected to sing in the annual cultural (সাংস্কৃতিক) program (কর্মসূচি). My teacher liked my voice (কণ্ঠস্বর) so much that she compared (তুলনা করেছিল) me with Runa Laila. She said, “Your voice is as sweet as that of Runa Laila.”

Questions:

a. Have you ever been compared with anyone or to anything like Runa?

b. Whom/what have you been compared to?

c. Why did she compare you with that thing/person?

d. How did you feel then?

e. Do you think that comparing one thing to another similar thing helps us to understand something/someone better (অপেক্ষাকৃত ভালো)? If yes, how?

Answer: Try yourself.

1.1.2 Now, in groups, discuss and identify some good qualities (2-3) of your friends. Next, identify something/someone that has a similar quality. Finally, make a comparison between the two and share it in the class.

এখন দলে আলোচনা করো এবং তোমার বন্ধুদের কিছু ভালো গুণ (2-3) চিহ্নিত করো। পরে এমন কিছু/কাউকে চিহ্নিত করো, যার একই গুণ রয়েছে। সবশেষে, উভয়ের মধ্যে একটি তুলনা করো ও ক্লাসে share করো।

You can use the following grid to write your responses (উত্তর). One is done for you.