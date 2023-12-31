Read The Story (পর্ব-৭) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি
সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Four Friends
Anti’s eyes widened. ‘Really?’ Sadib said, ‘Yes, really! For all of you too!’ Nandini, Anti and Michael clapped their hands, ‘Hooray!’ Sadib’s Apu gave everyone a gift then. Sadib got a colouring box, Nandini got a box of chocolate, Anti got a notebook and Michael got a tennis ball. They had so much fun with their new toys!
অন্তির চোখ বড় হয়ে গেল। ‘সত্যি?’ সাদিব বলল, ‘হ্যাঁ, সত্যি! তোমাদের সবার জন্যও!’ নন্দিনী, অন্তি আর মাইকেল হাততালি দিল, ‘হুররে!’
সাদিবের আপু তখন সবাইকে উপহার দেন। সাদিব একটা রঙের বাক্স পেল, নন্দিনী একটি চকলেটের বাক্স পেল, অন্তি একটা নোটবুক আর মাইকেল একটা টেনিস বল পেল। তারা তাদের নতুন খেলনা নিয়ে অনেক মজা করেছে!
That night when she went home, Nandini said to her mother, ‘Do you know how much fun we had today?’ Nandini’s mother nodded, ‘Yes! Eid is always a wonderful day.’ Nandini asked, ‘How come we don’t have an Eid? Then we could have fun that way too.’
সেদিন রাতে বাড়িতে গেলে নন্দিনী তার মাকে বলল, ‘জানো, আমরা আজ কত মজা করেছি!’ নন্দিনীর মা মাথা নাড়লেন, ‘হ্যাঁ! ঈদ সব সময় একটি চমৎকার দিন।’ নন্দিনী জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘আমাদের ঈদ হয় না কেন? তাহলে আমরাও সেভাবে মজা করতে পারতাম।’
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা