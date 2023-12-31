Read The Story (পর্ব-৭) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

That night when she went home, Nandini said to her mother, ‘Do you know how much fun we had today?’ Nandini’s mother nodded, ‘Yes! Eid is always a wonderful day.’ Nandini asked, ‘How come we don’t have an Eid? Then we could have fun that way too.’

সেদিন রাতে বাড়িতে গেলে নন্দিনী তার মাকে বলল, ‘জানো, আমরা আজ কত মজা করেছি!’ নন্দিনীর মা মাথা নাড়লেন, ‘হ্যাঁ! ঈদ সব সময় একটি চমৎকার দিন।’ নন্দিনী জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘আমাদের ঈদ হয় না কেন? তাহলে আমরাও সেভাবে মজা করতে পারতাম।’

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা