ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Heroes of Bengal

Fill in the gaps with appropriate conjunctions.

a. He was young ____ he dared to fight against the Pakistani army.

b. The father ____ his son are playing chess.

c. The Haedteacher said, “ We will bring independence of our country ____ will die.

d. It was early in the morning ____ I left for Dhaka.

e. I was five years ago ____ I was living in Dhaka.

f. Do ____ die.