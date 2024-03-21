ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি
Heroes of Bengal
Fill in the gaps with appropriate conjunctions.
a. He was young ____ he dared to fight against the Pakistani army.
b. The father ____ his son are playing chess.
c. The Haedteacher said, “ We will bring independence of our country ____ will die.
d. It was early in the morning ____ I left for Dhaka.
e. I was five years ago ____ I was living in Dhaka.
f. Do ____ die.
Answer:
a. He was young but he dared to fight against the Pakistani army.
b. The father and his son are playing chess.
c. The Haedteacher said, ‘We will bring independence of our country or will die.’
d. It was early in the morning and I left for Dhaka.
e. I was five years ago and I was living in Dhaka.
f. Do or die.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
