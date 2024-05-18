ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Future Lies in Present

Pronoun (সর্বনাম)

Pronoun-ও Parts of Speech। Noun–এর পরিবর্তে Pronoun ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন দাদির (Grandma) পরিবর্তে she এবং it ব্যবহৃত হয়েছে pet–এর পরিবর্তে। আমাদের প্রাত্যহিক জীবনে সাধারণভাবে ব্যবহৃত Pronoun গুলো হচ্ছে: I, me, he, she, herself, you, it, that, they, each, few, many who, whoever, whose, someone, everybody ইত্যাদি।

3.4. Article

An article is a word that comes before a noun to show whether the noun is specific or not. In English grammar, the articles are ‘a, an, and the’. Example: There is a man. The man is reading a newspaper. (In the first sentence, a man is not specific but in the second sentence the man is the specific man mentioned in the first sentence.)

English has two articles

1. Definite Article (The): The is used to refer to particular nouns.

2. Indefinite Article (A and an): A and An are used to refer to any noun which is not particular. Remember that, ‘A’ and ‘An’ are used only before a singular noun.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা