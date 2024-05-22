ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Language & Power

Now, notice the characters of the two groups and ask and answer the following questions in pairs/groups.

এখন দুই দলের চরিত্রগুলো লক্ষ করো এবং দলে/জোড়ায় নিচের প্রশ্নগুলো জিজ্ঞেস করো এবং তার উত্তর দাও।

a. Which group of people are more senior (প্রবীণ) and respected in society (সমাজ)?

b. What are the features (বৈশিষ্ট্য) of the language they use? Please mention (উল্লেখ করা) two or three.

c. Do you think that the choice of words in sentences and the way someone speaks during a conversation determines (অবধারণ করা/ধরা)/demonstrates (প্রমাণ দেওয়া/দেখানো) his/her position or status in that particular situation (পরিস্থিতি)? If yes, explain (ব্যাখ্যা করা) with an example (উদাহরণ).

Let’s read the following note to find out how power is associated with Language.

ভাষার সঙ্গে ক্ষমতা কীভাবে সম্পৃক্ত, তা জানার জন্য নিচের নোটটি পড়ো।

Note

We all use language to express (প্রকাশ করা) our thoughts (চিন্তা/ভাবনা) and ideas (ধারণা) to others. But if you notice carefully, you can realise, how words and sentences in conversations reflect (প্রতিফলন ঘটায়) one’s position and authority (ক্ষমতা) over others. Also, their tone(স্বর) of communication will indicate (ইঙ্গিত করা) to you that they are more respected than others. You cannot use the words and sentences the way they use while talking to you. For example, your parents can tell you, ‘It’s time to study. Go to the table.’ Imagine, can you use the same tone and words or sentences to ask them, ‘It’s work time. Start working.’? Certainly (অবশ্যই), you will not talk to your parents in this way. So, words, sentences and tone of communication tell us about the positions of the people in the conversation. This kind of position and authority (কর্তৃত্ব) is called Instrumental Power.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা