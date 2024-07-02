কবিতা ব্যাখ্যা করা - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

1.3.9 Read the first stanza of the poem given below. Then, in pairs/groups discuss and write about the image or picture that comes to your mind while reading the poem. Next, share it with other groups. (নিচে দেওয়া কবিতাটির প্রথম স্তবকটি (stanza) পড়ো। তারপর, কবিতাটি পড়ার সময় তোমার মনে যে চিত্র বা ছবি আসে তা আলোচনা করো এবং তা লিখে অন্যান্য গ্রুপের সঙ্গে share করো)

For example, while reading the first stanza,

‘I wandered lonely as a cloud

That floats on high o’er vales and hills,

When all at once I saw a crowd,

A host, of golden daffodils;

Beside the lake, beneath the trees,

Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.’

you may imagine that, like a lonely cloud, the poet is roaming around. He is floating over the valleys and hills. Suddenly, he noticed some daffodils dancing in the breeze beside a lake.

Now, it’s your turn to write about the picture that you can imagine from stanzas 2 and 3.

When you are done with your writing, share with the class all the pictures that you can see/visualize or imagine after reading the poem and say how these pictures help you to make a connection with the poem.

1.4.1 Read the following situations and make comparisons using similes. (নিচের পরিস্থিতিগুলো (situation) পড়ো এবং উপমা (simile) ব্যবহার করে তুলনা করো)

Situation-1

My little sister, Sarah is the heart of our family. She is super busy and doesn’t have a moment to rest.

Now, describe her using an appropriate simile.

Answer may be As busy as a bee.

Situation-2

We live in a busy area. Here, there is hardly (কদাচিৎ) any open space (জায়গা) to play or walk. Each afternoon a group of young boys play cricket in the narrow space beside the road. One day while they were playing, suddenly, a speedy bike ran over one of the players. It was so sudden and unexpected (অপ্রত্যাশিত) that everyone forgot to move for the moment. Now, describe the intense (চরম) situation using an appropriate simile.

Answer may be: As silent as a grave.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা