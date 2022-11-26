দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (6)

Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.

6.

ask-cross-begin-say-come-drown-be-know-have-tremble

One day, a scholar (a) _____ a river with a boat. Suddenly a ghastly wind (b) _____ to blow. The scholar (c) _____ with fear. The boatman (d) _____ him if he (e) _____ how to swim. The answer from the scholar (f) _____ negative. Then the boatman (g) _____ , “Very soon you are going to (h) _____ . You (i) _____ a lot of knowledge but it (j) _____ to use at this moment.”

Answer: a. was crossing, b. began, c. was trembling/trembled, d. asked, e. knew, f. was, g. said, h. drown/be drowned, i. have, j. does not come/will not come.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Right form of verbs (5)