দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (6)

পড়াশোনা
দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (6)
দশম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.
6.
ask-cross-begin-say-come-drown-be-know-have-tremble
One day, a scholar (a) _____ a river with a boat. Suddenly a ghastly wind (b) _____ to blow. The scholar (c) _____ with fear. The boatman (d) _____ him if he (e) _____ how to swim. The answer from the scholar (f) _____ negative. Then the boatman (g) _____ , “Very soon you are going to (h) _____ . You (i) _____ a lot of knowledge but it (j) _____ to use at this moment.”
Answer: a. was crossing, b. began, c. was trembling/trembled, d. asked, e. knew, f. was, g. said, h. drown/be drowned, i. have, j. does not come/will not come.
বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা
◀ Right form of verbs (5)
Also Read
-
নেচে-গেয়ে-মিছিল করে সমাবেশস্থলে রাত কাটালেন নেতা-কর্মীরা
-
‘বাচ্চাদের শান্ত রাখতে ওষুধ খাইয়ে ঘুমিয়ে রাখি’
-
জেনারেল আসিম মুনিরের নিয়োগকে যেভাবে দেখছে পশ্চিমা গণমাধ্যম
-
আ.লীগই সরকারে থেকে প্রথম শান্তিপূর্ণ ক্ষমতা হস্তান্তর করেছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
-
শীতে পুতিন কি পুরোনো কার্ড খেলতে যাচ্ছেন, কী করবে ইউরোপ