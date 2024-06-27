Correct Form of Verbs (পর্ব ৭) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

17.

Many events of great importance (a) (take) place during the last century. Significant advances (b) (make) in the field of science and technology. Many European colonies (c) (gain) independence. The movement for democracy (d) (become) prominent in many parts of the world. Two World Wars (e) (break) out in this century. It also (f) (witness) the misuse of atomic energy. Two cities of Japan were completely (g) (destroy) as a result of the dropping of atom bombs. However, the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation (h) (become) a momentous event. After a bloody war of nine months, Bangladesh (i) (bear). Now, we (j) (hold) our heads high in the community of nations. It (k) (be) a matter of great pride that we (l) (get) an independent state and a national flag. Therefore, it is our sacred duty (m) (uphold) the dignity of our country (n) (hold) the flag high.

Answer: a. took; b. were made; c. gained; d. became; e. broke; f. witnessed; g. destroyed; h. became; i. was born; j. can hold; k. is; l. have got; m. to uphold; n. holding.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা