Article : Future Lies in Present | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

An article is a word that comes before a noun to show whether the noun is specific or not. In English grammar, the articles are ‘a, an, and the’. Example: There is a man. The man is reading a newspaper. (In the first sentence, a man is not specific but in the second sentence the man is the specific man mentioned in the first sentence.)

English has two articles

1. Definite Article (The): The is used to refer to particular nouns.

2. Indefinite Article (A and an): A and An are used to refer to any noun which is not particular. Remember that, ‘A’ and ‘An’ are used only before a singular noun.