দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (2)

Make tag questions of these statements.

2.

a. Man is fond of turning back to the past, ____ ?

b. The present may be good, ____ ?

c. But everybody hardly forgets the golden past, ____ ?

d. Nothing is more pleasant to him than the memories of childhood, ____ ?

e. The memories of childhood really haunt us, ____ ?

Answer

a. Man is fond of turning back to the past, isn’t he?

b. The present may be good, mayn’t it?

c. But everybody hardly forgets the golden past, do they?

d. Nothing is more pleasant to him than the memories of childhood, is it?

e. The memories of childhood really haunt us, don’t they?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

