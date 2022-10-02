দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (1)

Make tag questions of these statements.

1.

a. The freedom fighters are the real heroes of our country, _____?

b. Nothing is greater than their sacrifice, _____ ?

c. Their contribution to our country will always be remembered, _____?

d. We should never neglect them, _____ ?

e. Every citizen of Bangladesh must have due respect for them, _____ ?

Answer

a. The freedom fighters are the real heroes of our country, aren’t they?

b. Nothing is greater than their sacrifice, is it?

c. Their contribution to our country will always be remembered, won’t it?

d. We should never neglect them, should we?

e. Every citizen of Bangladesh must have due respect for them, mustn’t they?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা