অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় | Change sentences (11-13)

Change sentences

11.

a. Rabiul is a regular student (Negative).

b. He is very attentive to his studies (Interrogative).

c. He never disobeys his parents (Affirmative).

d. Everybody likes him (Negative).

e. His tone is very sweet (Exclamatory).

Answer:

a. Rabiul is not an irregular student.

b. Isn’t he very attentive to his studies?

c. He always obeys his parents.

d. Nobody dislikes him.

e. How sweet his tone is!

12.

a. Asma is a famous lawyer (Interrogative).

b. She is older than Sabrina (Positive).

c. She talks very smartly (Exclamatory).

d. Everybody respects her (Passive).

e. She never hates anybody (Affirmative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t Asma a famous lawyer?

b. Sabrina is not as old as she.

c. How smartly she talks!

d. She is respected by everybody.

e. She always loves everybody.

13.

a. Shafiq is a complicated man (Negative).

b. He is one of the most intelligent men in his village (Comparative).

c. He visits his uncle daily (Interrogative).

d. He talks so loudly (Exclamatory).

e. We should hold him high (Passive).

Answer:

a. Shafiq is not an easy man.

b. He is more intelligent than most other men in the village.

c. Doesn’t he visit his uncle daily?

d. How loudly he talks!

e. He should be held high by us.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা