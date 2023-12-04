ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬২) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হতে পারে, তা দেখে নাও।
II. Change the following parts of speech as directed.
a. Sun (Adjective)
b. Moon (Adjective)
c. Dark (Verb)
d. Maximum (Verb)
e. Good (Noun)
Answer
a. Solar, b. Lunar, c. Darken, d. Maximise,
e. Goodness.
III. Transform the following sentences as directed.
a. He is one of the richest men in the village. (Positive)
b. Dipa is a very busy person. (Negative)
c. Sinan always admits the truth. (Negative)
d. We eat to live. (Interrogative)
e. Farhan is not as clever as Sabir. (Comparative)
Answer
a. Very few men in the village is as rich as he.
b. Dipa is not an idle person at all.
c. Sinan never denies the truth.
d. Don’t we eat to live?
e. Sabir is cleverer than Farhan.
IV. Change the following voices as directed.
a. Stop writing. (Passive)
b. Who is studying English? (Passive)
c. The room was filled with light. (Active)
d. Who was beaten by you? (Active)
e. He knows that he will pass the exam. (Passive)
Answer
a. Let writing be stopped.
b. By whom is English being studied?
c. Light filled the room.
d. Whom did you beat?
e. It is known to him that the exam will be passed by him.
V. Fill in the blanks with appropriate prepositions.
a. The class consists ____ sixteen students.
b. Karim is devoted ____ his studies.
c. I was lost ____ oblivion.
d. He is contended ____ what he has.
e. The advancement of artificial intelligence will bring ____ incredible changes in the global economy.
Answer: a. of, b. to, c. in, d. with, e. about
VI. Write your opinion about the new books for Class VI and VII. How will you learn from the new books?
Answer: Do it yourself .
VII. What are the problems you face while preparing for an examination. How can you overcome the problems?
Answer: Do it yourself.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী