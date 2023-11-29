ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৫৭) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হতে পারে, তা দেখে নাও।
1. Fill in the blanks of the following text with prepositions given in the box below: 1×5=5
The result a. ____ honesty is beyond description. It results b. ____ peace. On the other hand, misery results c. ____ vice. So, we should abstain d. ____ evil deeds. They bring e. ____ ruin. So we should give f. ____ them.
Answer: 1. a. of b. in c. from d. from e. up
2. Add suffix, prefix or both with the root words underlined in the text: 1×5=5
a. is a curse. For having b. institutions, all citizens of our country do not get proper c. . As a result they remain ignorant about nutrition, technology etc. and so they suffer from d. and many other problem. The e. should take some steps to eradicate the problem. Because, no f. is possible keeping most of the people g. . Illiterate people do not know how to use scientific method in their h. fields. An i. nation will never be j. .
Answer: 2. a. Illiteracy b. inadequate c. education d. malnutrition
e. government f. development g. illiterate h. respective i. uneducated j. prosperous.
3. Transform the following sentences: 1×10=10
a. Mashrefa must obey her teacher. (Negative)
b. The sum has been done by me. (Interrogative)
c. Sabira knew nothing about it. (Interrogative)
d. Ayat ate both rice and banana. (Negative)
e. Anika’s beauty charmed me. (Interrogative)
f. I have only a few books to offer. (Negative)
g. As soon as the rain stopped, we came back home. ( Negative)
h. He is never lazy. (Affirmative)
i. Everybody will help the girl. (Negative).
j. Laisa did not accept the offer. (Affirmative)
Answer: 3. a. Mashrefa cannot but obey her teachers.
b. Has not the sum been done by me?
c. Did Sabira know anything about it?
d. Ayat ate not only rice but also banana.
e. Did Anika’s beauty not charm me?
f. I have nothing but few books to offer.
g. No sooner had the rain stopped than we came back home.
h. He is always active.
i. There is nobody but will help the girl.
j. Laisa refused the offer.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী