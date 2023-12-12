Be The Best of Whatever You Are : কবিতাটির মূলভাব | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

কবিতা

Central them of the poem:

‘Be The Best of Whatever You Are’ of Douglas Malloch is an inspirational poem. It shows how keenly he observed the nature. The title of the poem itself reveals the meaning of the poem and its concept. He is trying to tell us that whatever we do, we need to be the best. He has used examples from the nature to convey his message. The poet wants us to know that no job is less important and we need not be ashamed of what we are. We all dream of doing great deeds and being at the top. But what really matters is the contribution we make to the society to make it count. We must take pride in our job. We must accomplish it with our best effort. It’s good to be a pine tree on the top of the hill. You can still be noticeable by being the best bush beside the stream making the valley beautiful. The theme of the poem is inspirational and instructional, It a great instructive poem.