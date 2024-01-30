ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Changing sentences

Set 6

a. An idle man is not as healthy as a hardworking man. (Comparative)

b. A man who is industrious will shine in life. (Simple)

c. Do you know it? (Passive)

d. Who does not believe this truth? (Assertive)

e. Only the optimistic are accepted. (Negative)

f. By repeating this activity they make a poor result. (Complex)

g. The hut belonged to the seven dwarfs. (Interrogative)

h. If you study well, you will be able to learn it. (Compound)

i. ICT is a wonderful invention. (Exclamatory)

j. Very few men are as happy as a successful man. (Superlative)