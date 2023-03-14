সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Four Friends এর বাকি অংশ

Four Friends - চার বন্ধু

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের প্রয়োজনের কথা ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের Four Friends লেসনটি ধারাবাহিকভাবে দেওয়া হলো। এ লেসনটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়বে।

‘One…two…three!’ And all four of them let go. The sky lantern rose up into the sky, spreading a beautiful light. Sadib, Nandini, Anti and Michael clapped their hands and jumped together happily. ‘Ours is the biggest! And the prettiest! And ours is going the highest!’ Everyone around them laughed and nodded their heads. They all gazed at their sky lantern as it went higher and higher and looked smaller and smaller. Soon, it looked just like a star.

‘এক...দুই...তিন!’ আর চারজনই ছেড়ে দিল। আকাশ লন্ঠন চমৎকার আলো ছড়িয়ে উঠে গেল আকাশে। সাদিব, নন্দিনী, অন্তি এবং মাইকেল আনন্দে হাততালি দিয়ে একসঙ্গে লাফিয়ে উঠল। ‘আমাদেরটি সবচেয়ে বড় এবং সবচেয়ে সুন্দর এবং আমাদেরটি সবচেয়ে উঁচুতে যাচ্ছে! চারপাশের সবাই হেসে মাথা নাড়ল। তারা সবাই তাদের আকাশ লন্ঠনের দিকে তাকিয়ে রইল। এটি যতই ওপরে উঠতে থাকে, ততই ছোট দেখায়। শিগগিরই, এটি একটি তারার মতো দেখায়।

Michael asked his father a few days later, ‘Father, Sadib had Eid, Nandini had Puja and Anti had Prabarona Purnima. When is our Christmas?’ Father said, ‘On the 25th of December. As soon as winter comes!’ Michael tried to count on his fingers to figure out when it would be Christmas, ‘How much longer is that?’ ‘Just two more months!’ ‘What will we do at Christmas, father?’

মাইকেল কয়েক দিন পর বাবাকে জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘বাবা, সাদিবের ঈদ ছিল, নন্দিনীর পূজা ছিল আর অন্তির প্রবারণা পূর্ণিমা ছিল। আমাদের বড়দিন কবে?’ বাবা বললেন, ‘২৫ ডিসেম্বর।

শীত এলেই!’ মাইকেল তার আঙুলে গণনা করার চেষ্টা করল, কখন হবে বড়দিন। ‘আর কত দিন বাকি?’ ‘আর মাত্র দুই মাস!’ ‘আমরা বড়দিনে কী করব, বাবা?’

