ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬৬) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

বিজ্ঞাপন

6. Transform the following sentences as directed.

a. Tawfiq was poor but honest. (Complex) b. Akib started to cry after he had read the letter. (Simple) c. If you do not eat, you will die. (Compound) d. In spite of her illness, Nowrin attended the class. (Compound) e. The mountain is so high that they cannot climb. (Simple)

7. Translate the following into English.5

a. অল্প বিদ্যা ভয়ংকরী। b. চোরে চোরে মাসতুতো ভাই। c. লোকটি কথা না বলে থাকতে পারে না। d. নাই মামার চেয়ে কানা মামা ভালো। e. দুঃখের পরে আসে সুখ।

8. Join the following sentences as directed in the brackets