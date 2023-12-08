ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬৬) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হতে পারে, তা দেখে নাও।
6. Transform the following sentences as directed.
a. Tawfiq was poor but honest. (Complex)
b. Akib started to cry after he had read the letter. (Simple)
c. If you do not eat, you will die. (Compound)
d. In spite of her illness, Nowrin attended the class. (Compound)
e. The mountain is so high that they cannot climb. (Simple)
7. Translate the following into English.5
a. অল্প বিদ্যা ভয়ংকরী।
b. চোরে চোরে মাসতুতো ভাই।
c. লোকটি কথা না বলে থাকতে পারে না।
d. নাই মামার চেয়ে কানা মামা ভালো।
e. দুঃখের পরে আসে সুখ।
8. Join the following sentences as directed in the brackets
a. This is a watch, I bought it yesterday. (that)
b. I do not like the girl. The girl always cries. (who)
c. I wrote to him something. He wanted to know it. (what)
d.I made something. I like it. (what)
e. I like the house. It faces the south. (which)
9. The advancement of artificial intelligence is ongoing. Some of us think, it will cause the destruction of human civilization. Others think, it will benefit the human race. Write what you think. Give sufficient reasons for your argument.
Answer
6.
a. Although Tawfiq was poor, he was honest.
b. Reading the letter, Akib started to cry.
c. Eat or you will die.
d. Nowreen was ill but attended the class.
e. The mountain is too high for them to climb.
7.
a. A little learning is a dangerous thing.
b. Birds of the same feather flock together.
c. The man cannot help talking.
d. Something is better than nothing.
e. After clouds comes fair weather.
8.
a. This is the watch that I bought yesterday.
b. I do not like the girl who always cries.
c. I wrote to him what he wanted to know.
d. I made what I like.
e. I like the house which faces the south.
9. Do it yourself.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী