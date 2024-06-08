ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

The Sense of Beauty

Now, let’s find out the steps to write an argumentative essay!

Step 1: Find an issue or a topic.

To write an argumentative essay, first of all, you need to look for a topic that you can better argue on.

Step 2: Choose your position.

To decide (ঠিক করা) your position, brainstorm (বুদ্ধি খাটানো) and think critically (সমালোচকের দৃষ্টিতে) about the issue or topic. Whatever (যা-কিছু) the position you decide to take of an issue, you have to come up with (এগিয়ে আসা) points that cover both sides argument (যুক্তি) for (পক্ষে) and against (বিপক্ষে)) of the issue. To do that, note down some points with examples or analogies (তুলনা) in favour of (পক্ষে) your position and similarly (অনুরূপভাবে) note down some points that usually (সাধারণত) goes against (বিপক্ষে) your position.

Step 3: Plan your essay

This is the most important step that you cannot skip (এড়িয়ে যাওয়া) it. If you put your best effort (প্রচেষ্টা) at this stage (পর্যায়), your writing will be much easier. Remember, if you start the essay well, the rest (অবশিষ্ট) will follow. Here, we are following a common method (প্রক্রিয়া) for writing an argumentative essay, the five paragraph approach (পন্থা). This is, however, by no means (কিছুতেই নয়/অবশ্যই নয়) the only formula (সূত্র) for writing such essays.

So, let’s plan an argumentative essay!

The topic of our argumentative essay - Online learning can replace (প্রতিস্থাপন) face-to-face (সরাসরি) learning.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা