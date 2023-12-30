Read The Story (পর্ব-৬) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Sadib shouted even louder, ‘Eid Mubarak!’ They all came inside together. Sadib’s mother made everyone sit at the table. Everyone started to eat. When Michael was done with eating, he said, ‘I ate so much that I think my belly will explode!’ Everyone giggled. Then Sadib said, ‘Guess what! My Apu brought gifts for everyone today!’

সাদিব আরও জোরে চেঁচিয়ে উঠল, ‘ঈদ মোবারক!’ ওরা সবাই একত্রে ভেতরে ঢুকল। সাদিবের মা সবাইকে টেবিল বসালেন। সবাই খাওয়া শুরু করল। মাইকেল খাওয়া শেষ করে বলল, ‘আমি এত খেয়েছি যে আমার মনে হয় পেট ফেটে যাবে!’ সবাই হেসে উঠল। তারপর সাদিব বলল, ‘তোমরা কি জানো? আমার আপু আজ সবার জন্য উপহার নিয়ে এসেছে!’

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা