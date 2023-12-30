Read The Story (পর্ব-৬) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি
সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Four Friends
Sadib thought for a moment. Then he asked, ‘My friends Nandini, Anti and Michael are coming today. Do they get gifts too?’ ‘Yes, they do too!’ Before they were done talking, the doorbell rang again. Sadib ran back to the door. This time there were Nandini, Anti and Michael. They shouted, ‘Eid Mubarak!’
সাদিব কিছুক্ষণ ভাবল। তারপর জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘আমার বন্ধু নন্দিনী, অন্তি ও মাইকেল আজ আসবে। তারাও কি উপহার পাবে?’ ‘হ্যাঁ, তারাও পাবে!’ ওদের কথা শেষ হওয়ার আগেই আবার দরজার বেল বেজে উঠল। সাদিব দৌড়ে দরজার দিকে গেল। এবার এসেছে নন্দিনী, অন্তি ও মাইকেল। তারা চিৎকার করে বলল, ‘ঈদ মোবারক!’
Sadib shouted even louder, ‘Eid Mubarak!’ They all came inside together. Sadib’s mother made everyone sit at the table. Everyone started to eat. When Michael was done with eating, he said, ‘I ate so much that I think my belly will explode!’ Everyone giggled. Then Sadib said, ‘Guess what! My Apu brought gifts for everyone today!’
সাদিব আরও জোরে চেঁচিয়ে উঠল, ‘ঈদ মোবারক!’ ওরা সবাই একত্রে ভেতরে ঢুকল। সাদিবের মা সবাইকে টেবিল বসালেন। সবাই খাওয়া শুরু করল। মাইকেল খাওয়া শেষ করে বলল, ‘আমি এত খেয়েছি যে আমার মনে হয় পেট ফেটে যাবে!’ সবাই হেসে উঠল। তারপর সাদিব বলল, ‘তোমরা কি জানো? আমার আপু আজ সবার জন্য উপহার নিয়ে এসেছে!’
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা