ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬৩) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হতে পারে, তা দেখে নাও।
1. Write the correct answers to the following.
I. He never (to eat) meat.
a. He never eating meat
b. He never eat meat
c. He never eats meat
d. He does never eat meat
II. The man (to hang) for murder.
a. The man was hung for murder
b. The man was hanged for murder
c. The man was hang for murder
d. The man is hanger for murder
III. Kamal (go) to school now.
a. Kamal is going to school now
b. Kamal has been going to school now
c. Kamal goes to school now
d. Kamal will go to school now
IV. Did they (to write) books?
a. Did they wrote books?
b. Did they writing a book?
c. Did they write books?
d. Did they have written books?
V. She found the boy (to cry).
a. She found the boy cry
b. She found the boy was crying
c. She found the boy cried
d. She found the boy crying
VI. He has been keeping the ‘fast’ for a week. Here ‘fast’ is:
a. Noun b. Verb
c. Adjective d. Adverb
VII. He is walking ‘fast’ . Here ‘fast’ is:
a. Adverb b. Adjective
c. Verb d. Noun
VIII. He has — strength.
a. enough b. many
c. very d. plenty
IX. is a city of mosques. The underlined word is:
a. Material noun
b. Abstract noun
c. Proper noun
d. Common noun
X. He killed a snake a stick. The underlined word is:
a. Preposition b. Conjunction
c. Adjective d. Adverb
XI. Seeing the baby the mother rose in her. The underlined word is used as—
a. a Material noun
b. an Abstract noun
c. a Proper noun
d. a Common noun
Answer-1
I. c. He never eats meat.
II. b. The man was hanged for murder.
III. a. Kamal is going to school now.
IV. c. Did they write books?
V. d. She found the boy crying.
VI. a. Noun;
VII. a. Adverb;
VIII. a. enough;
IX. c. Proper Noun;
X. a. Preposition;
XI. b. Abstract Noun.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী