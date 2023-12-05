ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬৩) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Write the correct answers to the following.

I. He never (to eat) meat.

a. He never eating meat

b. He never eat meat

c. He never eats meat

d. He does never eat meat

II. The man (to hang) for murder.

a. The man was hung for murder

b. The man was hanged for murder

c. The man was hang for murder

d. The man is hanger for murder

III. Kamal (go) to school now.

a. Kamal is going to school now

b. Kamal has been going to school now

c. Kamal goes to school now

d. Kamal will go to school now

IV. Did they (to write) books?

a. Did they wrote books?

b. Did they writing a book?

c. Did they write books?

d. Did they have written books?

V. She found the boy (to cry).

a. She found the boy cry

b. She found the boy was crying

c. She found the boy cried

d. She found the boy crying

VI. He has been keeping the ‘fast’ for a week. Here ‘fast’ is:

a. Noun b. Verb

c. Adjective d. Adverb

VII. He is walking ‘fast’ . Here ‘fast’ is:

a. Adverb b. Adjective

c. Verb d. Noun