ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (১৮) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হবে, তা দেখে নাও।
1. Join the following sentences with the word given in the brackets.
a. This is a pen. I lost it yesterday (which)
b. I was there. There was Autumn then. (when)
c. I did the work. I was not satisfied. (but)
d. The boy came here yesterday. He is my brother. (who)
e. I will miss you. Moin will miss you too. (both _____ and)
Answers:
a. This is the pen which I lost yesterday.
b. I was there when it was Autumn.
c. I did the work but not satisfied.
d. The boy who came here yesterday is my brother.
e. Both Moin and I will miss you.
2. Transform the following sentences as directed.
a. He did it. (Interrogative)
b. Milk the cow. (Passive)
c. Only Allah can help us. (Negative)
d. His pocket has been picked. (Active)
e. He has been caught by a police. (Active)
Answers:
a. Didn’t he do it?
b. Let the cow be milked.
c. None but Allah can help us.
d. Someone has picked his pocket.
e. A police has caught him.
3. Fill in the blanks with appropriate preposition.
a. Take care _____ it.
b. An honest person abides _____ his promise.
c. God took pity _____ him.
d. Student should have easy access _____ the Headmaster.
e. He is addicted _____ drinking.
Answers: a. of b. by c. on d. to e. to
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক
ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী