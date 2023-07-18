Thank you for trying Sticky AMP!!
পড়াশোনা

সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Using Verbs Easily - Match the parts

সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

Match the parts

Match the parts of the sentences in column A with the parts of the sentences in column B to make meaningful sentences.

Answer:

a. + v. Cleanliness is a great virtue.

b. +iv. It is a great virtue.

c. + iii. Other people will follow our good things.

d. + i. We must keep ourselves clean.

e. + ii. So, let’s clean our surroundings.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

আরও পড়ুন