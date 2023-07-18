সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Using Verbs Easily - Match the parts
সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Match the parts
Match the parts of the sentences in column A with the parts of the sentences in column B to make meaningful sentences.
Answer:
a. + v. Cleanliness is a great virtue.
b. +iv. It is a great virtue.
c. + iii. Other people will follow our good things.
d. + i. We must keep ourselves clean.
e. + ii. So, let’s clean our surroundings.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
