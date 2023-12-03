ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬১) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হতে পারে, তা দেখে নাও।
I. Write the best option from the alternative.
1. He came before the schedule time. Here ‘before’ is:
a. Noun b. Adjective
c. Conjunction d. Preposition
2. ‘Write’ and ‘right’ is the example of —
a. Synonym b. antonym
c. homonym d. homophones
3. ‘Good night’ – what’s the use?
a. departing salutation
b. starting of meeting
c. starting of conversation
d. departing of working
4. What kind of sentence is: ‘Long live Bangladesh.’?
a. Imperative b. Assertive
c. Optative d. Exclamatory
5. Simple form of :- ‘He is poor but honest.’
a. Although he is poor, he is honest.
b. In spite of his poverty, he is honest.
c. Being poor, he is honest.
d. Without his poverty, he is honest.
6. Passive form of ‘I know him well.’ is:-
a. He is well known with me.
b. He is known well to me.
c. He is known well by me.
d. He is well known to me.
7. Which one is imperative sentence?
a. May Allah bless you.
b. If I were a queen of fantasy!
c. Let us go out for a walk.
d. We should go out for a walk.
8. I have been ill for seven days. The tense form is:
a. Present Indefinite
b. Present Perfect Continuous
c. Present Perfect
d. Present Continuous
9. He died — overeating.
a. of b. by
c. in d. from
10. Which one is correctly spelt?
a. Dictionory b. Dictionary
c. Dictinory d. Dictionori
11. Which one is correctly spelt?
a. Commity b. Comitty
c. Committe d. Committee
12. Article is based on—
a. number b. gender
c. spelling d. pronunciation
13. The mango is (to call) the kings of fruits.
a. calling b. call
c. called d. to call
14. The man (to enter) the room just now.
a. enters b. has entered
c. have entered d. entered
15. I (do) it before he comes.
a. shall have done
b. had done
c. will have been doing
d. do
Answer:1. d. Preposition 2. c. homophone 3. a. departing salutation 4. c. Optative 5. b. In spite of his poverty, he is honest. 6. b. He is known well to me. 7. c. Let us go out for a walk. 8. c. Present Perfect 9. d. from 10. b. Dictionary 11. d. Committee 12. d. pronunciation 13. c. called 14. b. has entered 15. a. shall have done.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী