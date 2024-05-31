ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Nature’s Tapestry

John Keats (1795–1821) was a celebrated (বিখ্যাত) English Romantic poet known for his poetry and tragic (বিষাদময়) life. His poems are renowned for their sensual (বিলাসী) imagery (কল্পনাপ্রসূত শব্দালংকারসমূহ) and exploration (অনুসন্ধান) of beauty and mortality (নশ্বরতা). Due to (জন্য) tuberculosis (যক্ষ্মারোগ), this celebrated poet died at the age of 25. His untimely (অকাল) death robbed (সর্বস্বান্ত করেছে) literature (সাহিত্য) of a gifted (গুণী) poet whose work continues to captivate (বিমোহিত করা) readers worldwide (বিশ্বব্যাপী).

On the Grasshopper and Cricket

—by John Keats

The Poetry of earth (পৃথিবী) is never dead:

When all the birds are faint (নিস্তেজ) with the hot sun,

And hide (লুকাইয়া পড়া) in cooling trees, a voice will run

From hedge (ক্ষুদ্র বৃক্ষঝোপ) to hedge about the new-mown (সদ্য কাস্তে দ্বারা কাটা) mead (তৃণভূমি);

That is the Grasshopper’s—he takes the lead

In summer luxury (আয়েশ),—he has never done

With his delights (আনন্দ); for when tired out with fun

He rests at ease (আরাম) beneath (নিচে) some pleasant (আনন্দদায়ক) weed (আগাছা).

The poetry of earth is ceasing (থামা) never:

On a lone (একাকী) winter evening, when the frost (তুষার)

Has wrought (শ্রমসিদ্ধ) a silence, from the stove (উনান) there shrills

The Cricket’s song, in warmth (উষ্ণতা) increasing (বৃদ্ধি পাওয়া) ever,

And seems (মনে হয়) to one in drowsiness (তন্দ্রাচ্ছন্ন ভাব) half lost,

The Grasshopper’s among (অনেকের মধ্যে) some grassy (তৃণময়) hills.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা