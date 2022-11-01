পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (13)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

a. I, many, see, in, things, picture, the.

b. is, a, there, nearby, library?

c. don’t, address, the, I, know.

d. easy, an, what, is, way, it!

e. just, it, opposite, is, post, the, office.

Answer

a. I see many things in the picture.

b. Is there a library nearby.

c. I don’t know the address.

d. What an easy way it is!

e. It is just opposite the post office.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

