নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (4)

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

4.

a. Suddenly, he stopped one of the guests.

b. The marriage ceremony was over and the guests were all going to the feast.

c. He spoke so strangely that the guest stood still and listened to the story.

d. He saw people walking past him.

e. The old man told him about his last journey on the sea.

f. The old sailor sat on a stone outside the church.

g. He had a strange mad look in his eyes.

h. ‘There was a ship’, the old sailor began.

Answer: b+f+d+g+a+e+c+h

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

