ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

The Bizhu Festival (পর্ব-৫)

Grandmother said, ‘Of course, dear.’ ‘Where do you get so many flowers?’ Mahmud wondered. Madhu replied, ‘We collect flowers from the neighbourhood. Some flowers are picked from neighbours without even asking their permission.’ ‘Don’t they mind?’ Mahmud asked.

দিদিমা বললেন, ‘অবশ্যই প্রিয়।’ ‘এত ফুল কোথায় পাও?’ মাহমুদ দূরকল্পনা করে। মধুর জবাব, ‘আমরা পাড়া থেকে ফুল সংগ্রহ করি। কিছু ফুল প্রতিবেশীদের কাছ থেকে অনুমতি না নিয়েও নেওয়া হয়।” ‘তারা কিছু মনে করে না?’ মাহমুদ জিজ্ঞাসা করল।

The grandmother replied, ‘Actually, we are a very intimate community, so permission is not required for a small issue like this.’ She continued, ‘Mul-Bizhu, or the main day of the festival, starts with a ‘bath ritual’. We help shower elderly parents or grandparents so that we can seek their attention and win their blessings before starting the auspicious day.’ ‘We cook many delicious foods for that day.’

ঠাকুমা উত্তর দিলেন, ‘আসলে, আমরা খুব ঘনিষ্ঠ সম্প্রদায়, তাই এই রকম একটি ছোট বিষয়ের জন্য অনুমতির প্রয়োজন হয় না।’ তিনি আরও বলেন, ‘মুল-বিজু বা উৎসবের প্রধান দিনটি একটি “স্নানের আচার” দিয়ে শুরু হয়। আমরা বৃদ্ধ মা–বাবা বা দাদা-দাদিদের স্নান করতে সাহায্য করি, যাতে আমরা শুভ দিন শুরু করার আগে তাঁদের মনোযোগ পেতে এবং তাঁদের আশীর্বাদ পেতে পারি।’ ‘আমরা সেদিনের জন্য অনেক সুস্বাদু খাবার রান্না করি।’

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা