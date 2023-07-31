অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (5-6)

Change sentences

5.

a. Abir is better than most other men in the village (Positive).

b. He loves all his friends (Negative).

c. He performs his tasks very efficiently (Exclamatory).

d.He is always grateful to his parents (Negative).

e. His son prefers only toys (Passive).

Answer:

a. Very few men in the village are so good as Abir.

b. He does not hate any of his friends.

c. How efficiently he performs his tasks!

d. He is never ungrateful to his parents.

e. Only toys are preferred by his son.

6.

a. Morshed is one of the wisest men in the village (Comparative).

b. Nobody is his enemy (Affirmative).

c. He speaks so softly (Exclamatory).

d. We should help him in his work (Passive).

e. We wish that he will succeed in life (Optative).

Answer:

a. Morshed is wiser than most other men in the village.

b. Everybody is his friend.

c. How softly he speaks!

d. He should be helped by us in his work.

e. May he succeed in life.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা