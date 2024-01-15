Modifiers (5-6) | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এইচএসসি ২০২৪

Modifiers

5.

Water is a (a) ____ (pre-modify the noun) substance. It has no colour of

(b) ____ (possessive to pre-modify) own. The (c) ____ (determiner to pre-modify the noun) name of water is life. By drinking water, we can quench (d) ____ (possessive to pre-modify the noun) thirst. Thus, we can survive on earth. But (e) ____ (pre-modify the noun) water is life killing. By drinking contaminated water, we suffer from diseases like diarrhoea, typhoid, etc. We may (f) ____ (pre-modify the verb) face (g) ____ (pre-modify the noun) death by drinking such type of water. We are responsible for (h) ____ (noun adjective to pre-modify the noun) pollution. Waste materials from mills and factories are thrown here and there. Farmers use fertilizers and insecticides in their land. During the rainy season, they are mixed with ponds and rivers. Besides, latrines (i) ____ (participle to post-modify the noun) on ponds and rivers cause water pollution. (j) ____ (pre-modify the noun) awareness should be raised to stop water pollution.

Answer: a. liquid b. its c. another d. our e. contaminated/polluted f. even g. pre-mature/untimely h. water i. built j. Social.