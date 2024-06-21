Choose the Right Form of Verbs - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

4.

Cricket is a popular game. Both the young and the old (a) (get) pleasure from this game. In fact, cricket (b) (call) the gentlemen’s game. It (c) (entertain) us with politeness and discipline. A sense of brotherhood and fraternity (d) (create) among the playing nations through it. At present, cricket is the most popular game in Bangladesh. The English (e) (play) it here in this subcontinent and since then it (f) (become) an integral part of our entertainment. Our team (g) (consist) of skilled players. They already (h) (show) their performance in several matches. But it is a matter of sorrow that sometimes our players (i) (play) so poorly that our countrymen (j) (become) astonished. A proverb (k) (go) that practice (l) (make) a man perfect. Our cricketers (m) (practise) vigorously so that they (n) (do) better performance in future.

Answer: a. get; b. is called; c. entertains; d. is created; e. played/used to play; f. has become/became; g. consists; h. have already shown; i. play; j. become; k. goes; l. makes; m. must/have to/should practise; n. can do.

5.

(appear) most often and most gloriously in the pages of history (b) (be) great conquerors and generals. Whereas, the people who really (c) (help) civilization forward are often never (d) (mention) at all. We do not know who first (e) (set) a broken leg or (f) (launch) a sea worthy boat or (g) (calculate) the length of a year. The great men are those who (h) (work) ceaselessly to quicken the pace of civilization. On the contrary, the condemned men are those who (i) (cause) bloodshed and violence in the world. All of us (j) (adore) the great men of the world. We are highly (k) (indebt) to those great men who (l) (contribute) a lot for (m) (flourish) the civilization. If we want to be great, we (n) (follow) their footstep.

Answer: a. appear; b. are; c. help; d. mentioned; e. set; f. launched; g. calculated; h. work; i. cause; j. should adore/ought to adore; k. indebted; l. have contributed/contributed; m. flourishing; n. have to/must follow /should follow.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা