The Following Questions Will Help You : Ask and Answer | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Ask and Answer

You can interview your friend/relatives/neighbor to know about their favourite pastime. The following questions will help you.

1. May I know your name, please?

2. What do you do?

3. Where do you live?

4. How much free time do you usually have?

5. What do you like to do with your free time?

6. Why do you like it?

7. Do you spend money on it?

8. Do you need any help doing it? If yes, who does help you?

9. Is it environmentally friendly?

10. Do your family members like it?

11. Who inspires you to do the work?