ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Heroes of Bengal

Now, read the following text and write the functions/purposes of the highlighted conjunctions in the sentences. One is done for you.

এবার তোমরা নিচের লেখাটি পড়ো; এরপর নিচে হাইলাইট করা কনজাংশন বাক্যগুলো কী কাজ করছে তা লেখো। একটি করে দেওয়া হলো।

One day Badal and his elder brother were going to school. His brother was talking, but suddenly he became silent. He was looking unmindful. Badal asked the reason but his brother didn’t answer. At school, they saw many people in the playground. There were local people, many students and some teachers also. They heard the Headteacher say, “We will bring independence, or will die.”