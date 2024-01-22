Thank you for trying Sticky AMP!!
পড়াশোনা

ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

A Day in the Life of Mina

Read the conversations and describe Mina using adjective

Situation 1: Asking for a pen

Sabuj: Hey, Mina. Can I have your pen, please?

Mina: Yes, sure. Here it is. Please take it.

Sabuj: Oh, Mina. Thank you so much. You just saved me.

Mina: Mention not, Sabuj. It’s my pleasure.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer: Mina is well-mannered. She is caring. She is friendly and amiable.

Situation 2: Helping Grandmother

Mina: Grandmother, you look cold. Can I help you?

Grandmother: Yes dear. Can you bring me the blanket, please?

Mina: Of course. Here is the blanket.

Grandmother: Thank you, dear.

Mina: Ask me if you need anything else.

Grandmother: Ok, my dear.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer: Mina is caring. She is kind. She is also responsible.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

