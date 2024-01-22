ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি
A Day in the Life of Mina
Read the conversations and describe Mina using adjective
Situation 1: Asking for a pen
Sabuj: Hey, Mina. Can I have your pen, please?
Mina: Yes, sure. Here it is. Please take it.
Sabuj: Oh, Mina. Thank you so much. You just saved me.
Mina: Mention not, Sabuj. It’s my pleasure.
Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:
Answer: Mina is well-mannered. She is caring. She is friendly and amiable.
Situation 2: Helping Grandmother
Mina: Grandmother, you look cold. Can I help you?
Grandmother: Yes dear. Can you bring me the blanket, please?
Mina: Of course. Here is the blanket.
Grandmother: Thank you, dear.
Mina: Ask me if you need anything else.
Grandmother: Ok, my dear.
Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:
Answer: Mina is caring. She is kind. She is also responsible.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
