ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

A Day in the Life of Mina

Read the conversations and describe Mina using adjective

Situation 1: Asking for a pen

Sabuj: Hey, Mina. Can I have your pen, please?

Mina: Yes, sure. Here it is. Please take it.

Sabuj: Oh, Mina. Thank you so much. You just saved me.

Mina: Mention not, Sabuj. It’s my pleasure.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer: Mina is well-mannered. She is caring. She is friendly and amiable.