ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি

2.

a. you, foods, which, healthy, keep, can

b. do, say, I, can, what, you

c. you, but, join, an, I, hour, can, after

d. our, with, can, him, practice, we, English

e. play, often, it, do, how, you

Answer:

a.Which foods can keep you healthy?

b. Can you say what I do?

c. But I can join you after an hour.

d. We can practice our English with him.

e. How often do you play it?

আমিনুল ইসলাম, শিক্ষক, উত্তরা মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা