ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

The Box Under the Tree

n groups/pairs, read the following situations and then write what you can do in those situations to make your friend smile.

দলে বা জোড়ায় ভাগ হয়ে নিচের অবস্থাগুলো পড়ো এবং তারপর ওই অবস্থায় তোমার বন্ধুকে খুশি করার জন্য তুমি কী করতে পারো, তা লেখো।

Situation one

When Rida was young, she could see very well. She could point out the small birds sitting on the trees, she could see the board in her classroom. But suddenly (হঠাৎ) her eyesight started to get worse (অপেক্ষাকৃত খারাপ), and she couldn’t do the things she used to do.

রিদা যখন ছোট ছিল তখন খুব ভালো করে দেখতে পেত। সে গাছে বসে থাকা ছোট পাখিগুলোকে দেখাতে পারত, সে তার ক্লাসরুমে বোর্ড দেখতে পেত। কিন্তু হঠাৎ তার দৃষ্টিশক্তি খারাপ হতে শুরু করে, এবং সে যা করত, তা আর করতে পারেনি।