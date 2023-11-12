ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (২১) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

বিজ্ঞাপন

1. Use the given suffixes with the words given in the bracket.

able, ful, en, ed, er a. My father is a (buy) of goods. b. It is a (use) thing. c. He is (un) to understand it. d. I have (write) a letter. e. He (work) hard. Answers: a. er b. ful c. able d. en e. ed

2. Use the write form of verbs:

a. I fancy I (to turn) pale. b. I went to the library with a view to (to read) there. c. Would that I (to go) to college. d. He ran away having (to take) the money. e. No sooner had he (to see) the police than he ran away. Answers: a. turned b. reading c. could go d. taken e. seen

3. Identify the Adverbs for each of the following sentences: