ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (২১) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হবে, তা দেখে নাও।
1. Use the given suffixes with the words given in the bracket.
able, ful, en, ed, er
a. My father is a (buy) of goods.
b. It is a (use) thing.
c. He is (un) to understand it.
d. I have (write) a letter.
e. He (work) hard.
Answers:
a. er b. ful c. able d. en e. ed
2. Use the write form of verbs:
a. I fancy I (to turn) pale.
b. I went to the library with a view to
(to read) there.
c. Would that I (to go) to college.
d. He ran away having (to take) the money.
e. No sooner had he (to see) the police than he ran away.
Answers:
a. turned b. reading c. could go d. taken e. seen
3. Identify the Adverbs for each of the following sentences:
a. Nabil did very well on his English test yesterday.
b. The storm approached slowly and disappeared quickly.
c. The students want to leave now; otherwise, they might miss their favourite football match.
d. The toddler walked more cautiously outside than the sitter thought he would.
e. Nabila was already finished with the project by the time her sister got home.
Answers:
a. very, well, yesterday
b. slowly, quickly
c. now, otherwise
d. more, cautiously, outside
e. already, home.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী