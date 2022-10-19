নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (22)

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

22.

a. He ran on in front of them.

b. They picked a bunch for their mother.

c. He barked at it loudly.

d. They took their dog Sammy with them.

e. Sammy knew the way very well, for he had been there before.

f. Carol and her little sister went for a walk in the woods.

g. The children found some bluebells growing in the woods.

h. Sammy saw a rabbit while they were doing this.

Answer: f+d+e+a+g+b+h+c

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrange (21)