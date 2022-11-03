অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (8)

পড়াশোনা
Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.
Set 8
We live on (a) ____ ground floor of (b) ____ old house on (c) ____ river Kirtankhola. We are very much afraid of (d) ____ burglars and always lock up (e) ____ house very carefully before we go to (f) ____ bed. We also take (g) ____ precaution of looking under (h) ____ bed to see if (i) ____ burglar is hiding there. We know modern burglars do not hide under beds, but we go on looking just (j) ____ same.
Answer: a. the, b.an, c. the, d. x, e. The, f. x, g. the, h. the, i. a, j. the
