এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (3)

Make tag questions of these statements.

3.

a. Telling lies is a great sin, ____?

b. One lie begets hundred lies, ____ ?

c. Man hardly believes a liar, ____ ?

d. A liar has to lead a miserable life, ____?

e. So, all of us ought to refrain from telling lies, ____?

Answer

a. Telling lies is a great sin, isn’t it?

b. One lie begets hundred lies, doesn’t it?

c. Man hardly believes a liar, does he?

d. A liar has to lead a miserable life, hasn’t he?

e. So, all of us ought to refrain from telling lies, oughtn’t we?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Tag Questions (2)