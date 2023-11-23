ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৬) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হতে পারে, তা দেখে নাও।
Tick the right answer.
1. Which is the correct spelling?
a. commission b. comission
c. comition d. comision
2. What is the adjective of ‘people’?
a. popularity b. popularly
c. popularise d. populous
3. What is the noun of ‘deny’?
a. denial b. refuse
c. deniably d. deniable
4. Which one is a material noun?
a. ring b. river
c. book d. paper
5. Which one of the following is in singular form?
a. agenda b. oases
c. radius d. formulae
6. I — call you back, when I get free.
a. would b. will be
c. might d. will
7. She is fond of — to music.
a. listen b. listening
c. listens d. listened
8. ‘Capital punishment’ means?
a. imprisonment
b. freedom
c. death penalty
d. misery
9. Verb of the word ‘antagonism’:
a. antagonist b. antigen
c. antagonise d. antagonisely
10. He advised me — smoking.
a. in giving up b. giving
c. to give up d. from giving up
11. I wish —
a. I’m a magician
b. I’ll be a magician
c. I were a magician
d. I was a magician
12. He is a retired officer. Here, ‘retired’ is:
a. gerund b. adverb
c. preposition d. participle
13. The sun went down. Here, ‘down’ is:
a. preposition b. adverb
c. noun d. conjunction
14. ‘Mutton’ is a/an —:
a. common noun
b. abstract noun
c. material noun
d. proper noun
15. I still have — money.
a. a few b. quite a few
c. many d. a little
Answer:
1. a. commission 2. d. populous 3. a. denial 4. d. paper 5. c. radius 6. d. will 7. b. listening 8. c. death penalty 9. c. antagonise 10. c. to give up 11. c. I were a magician 12. d. participle 13. b. adverb 14. c. material noun 15. d. a little.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী