ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

This would be a fact because the writer would be able to point out metaphors (রূপক) in the text that prove this. When we read a text, it is not always easy to distinguish (প্রভেদ করা) between facts and opinions. To identify them, we need to read the passage sentence by sentence and ask two questions:

1. Can the statement be proven (সপ্রমাণ) to be true or false?

2. Does the statement express the author’s personal beliefs (বিশ্বাস), ideas or emotions (আবেগ) about the topic? If the answer to the first question is ‘it cannot be proven’, and the answer to the second is ‘it does’, then the statement is an opinion. On the other hand, if the answer to the first question is ‘it can be proven’ and the answer to the second is ‘it doesn’t’, then the statement is a fact. You can also look for certain cues to distinguish (প্রভেদ করা) between facts and opinions in a text:

Authors often use the following ways to write a fact:

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা