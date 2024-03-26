ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি
সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Using Verbs Easily
Read the following situations and write appropriate adverbs in the blanks.
নিচের ঘটনাগুলো পড়ো এবং যথোপযুক্ত adverb ব্যবহার করে বাক্যগুলো সম্পূর্ণ করো।
A clean place is a safe place
Cleanliness is very important for all of us. We must keep ourselves and our surroundings clean. If we clean our surroundings, others will follow us and we will have a safe and healthy life.
So, let’s clean our surroundings...
Answer: So, let’s clean our surroundings regularly.
Stop, look and cross the road
In cities especially in big cities, it’s very risky to cross a road. While crossing the
roads, don’t run. Never use a mobile phone when you are crossing a road. Only cross a road on the zebra crossing or through a flyover.
So, let’s cross a road…
Answer: So, let’s cross (পাড় হওয়া) a road safely (নিরাপদে) /attentively.
Save our best friends
Trees are useful for us in many ways. Also, trees are homes for several birds and animals. They provide shelter (আশ্রয়) to them. In other words, trees fulfil the role (ভূমিকা) of a best friend in every human being’s life.
So, let’s love trees…
Answer: So, let’s love trees dearly.
Technological challenges
Nowadays (আজকাল) we all use so many devices like smartphones and tablets, desktops, laptops, and different gaming devices. They help us in many ways but if you overuse these devices, it will create problems and risks for you. Overuse of technology (প্রযুক্তি) is very harmful (ক্ষতিকর) to health. Besides, it will keep you not only away from your friends and family but also your study.
So, let’s use devices………………
Answer: So, let’s use devices properly.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
