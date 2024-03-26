ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Using Verbs Easily

Read the following situations and write appropriate adverbs in the blanks.

নিচের ঘটনাগুলো পড়ো এবং যথোপযুক্ত adverb ব্যবহার করে বাক্যগুলো সম্পূর্ণ করো।

A clean place is a safe place

Cleanliness is very important for all of us. We must keep ourselves and our surroundings clean. If we clean our surroundings, others will follow us and we will have a safe and healthy life.

So, let’s clean our surroundings...

Answer: So, let’s clean our surroundings regularly.

Stop, look and cross the road

In cities especially in big cities, it’s very risky to cross a road. While crossing the

roads, don’t run. Never use a mobile phone when you are crossing a road. Only cross a road on the zebra crossing or through a flyover.

So, let’s cross a road…

Answer: So, let’s cross (পাড় হওয়া) a road safely (নিরাপদে) /attentively.