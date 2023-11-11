নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (15-16)

Tag Questions

15.

a. We see that Hasan has little knowledge about games and sports, ?

b. Let’s talk to him, ?

c. We think, he doesn’t know how to play tennis, ?

d. Everybody praises an all-rounder, ?

e. Though he is a good student, he is lazy, ?

Answer:

a. We see that Hasan has little knowledge about games and sports, does he?

b. Let’s talk to him, shall we?

c. We think he doesn’t know how to play tennis, does he?

d. Everybody praises an all-rounder, don’t they?

e. Though he is a good student, he is lazy, isn’t he?