ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Changing sentences
Set 1
a. Who does not want to succeed in life? (Assertive)
b. It is not an easy thing. (Affirmative)
c. Being industrious everyone can prosper in life. (Negative)
d. The idle always lag behind. (Complex)
e.We must work hard so that we can earn money (Simple)
f. By working hard, we can improve our lot. (Negative)
g. The light of prosperity can be seen by a hard working person. (Active)
h. Women should work hard as much as men. (Comparative)
i. We should remember that industry is key to success. (Passive)
j. An idle man leads a very miserable life. (Exclamatory)
Answer:
a. Everybody wants to succeed in life.
b.It is a difficult thing.
c. Being lazy nobody can prosper in life.
d. Those who are idle always lag behind.
e. We must work hard to earn money
f. Without working hard, we can’t improve our lot.
g. A hard working person can see the light of prosperity.
h. Women should not work less hard than men.
i. It should be remembered by us that industry is key to success.
j. What a miserable life an idle man leads!
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
